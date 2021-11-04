Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.770-$1.830 EPS.

NOMD traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.54. 6,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,234. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

