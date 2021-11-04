Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
NMR opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Nomura has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -222.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 70.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 54,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 14.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 199,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nomura
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.