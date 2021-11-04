Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NMR opened at $4.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. Nomura has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -222.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.11.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 70.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 54,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 22,415 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 10.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 14.5% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 10.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 199,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

