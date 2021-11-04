Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Stock Position in Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 16.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FREQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 8,715.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,444,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,828 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $7,730,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,738,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 5,179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700,762 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 19.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,070,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,585,000 after purchasing an additional 501,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

FREQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FREQ opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 19.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.01). Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 152.00% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Frequency Therapeutics Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

