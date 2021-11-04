Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,004 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,430,396,000 after buying an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,695,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.29.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,782 shares of company stock valued at $26,904,600 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $260.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.00. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

