Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 32,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 166,730 shares.The stock last traded at $9.98 and had previously closed at $9.99.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

