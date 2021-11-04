Northern Trust Corp Buys 3,354 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $31,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $13,725,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 2,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 37,917 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $328.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $315.20. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 19.39 and a quick ratio of 19.39. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.12 and a 1-year high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 32.83% and a net margin of 22.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

VRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

