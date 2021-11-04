Northern Trust Corp Has $31.74 Million Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,312 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Xperi were worth $31,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Xperi by 0.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Xperi by 26.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 472,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,297,000 after buying an additional 99,117 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter worth about $772,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Xperi by 18.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 75,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Xperi during the first quarter worth about $131,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of XPER stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.72.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $222.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.57 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

XPER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.