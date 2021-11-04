Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of Gentherm worth $29,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $82.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.64 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $47.93 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on THRM shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

