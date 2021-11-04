Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,035 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Grocery Outlet worth $30,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GO. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 19.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,231,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,383 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth $22,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,711,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after purchasing an additional 521,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1,156.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 398,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,698,000 after purchasing an additional 366,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253,560 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,633.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $150,500. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $23.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of -0.18.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

