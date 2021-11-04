Northern Trust Corp Sells 131,522 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,714,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,522 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.63% of Independence Realty Trust worth $31,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IRT opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.79. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IRT shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

