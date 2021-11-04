Northern Trust Corp Sells 26,479 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,133,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,479 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $29,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILPT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 250,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 9,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.04. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $26.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

