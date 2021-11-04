Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,067 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $30,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 40.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 646,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,226,000 after acquiring an additional 186,333 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 185.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $121.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.13.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. Masonite International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld purchased 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

