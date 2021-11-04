Northwest Natural (NWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Northwest Natural to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Northwest Natural to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Natural stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.91%.

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Northwest Natural stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of Northwest Natural worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

