NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NortonLifeLock also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.95. 3,502,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $28.92.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.