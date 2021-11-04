NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.43. NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.20.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,146. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.