Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading Up 10.9% After Strong Earnings

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)’s stock price was up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $123.27 and last traded at $123.27. Approximately 7,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 77,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.18.

The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

NVMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nova Measuring Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVMI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $673,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.81.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

