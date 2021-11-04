NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,345,889 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.52% of NovaGold Resources worth $66,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Sharon Dowdall sold 26,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $187,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NG opened at $7.46 on Thursday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $6.48 and a one year high of $11.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 62.14 and a current ratio of 62.14.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

