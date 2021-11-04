Novara Calcio Fan Token Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (NOV)

Novara Calcio Fan Token (CURRENCY:NOV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Novara Calcio Fan Token coin can now be bought for $1.88 or 0.00003034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Novara Calcio Fan Token has a total market cap of $377,553.30 and $112,989.00 worth of Novara Calcio Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Novara Calcio Fan Token has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00085493 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.06 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00101390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,507.85 or 0.07285323 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,733.85 or 0.99770638 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00022452 BTC.

Novara Calcio Fan Token Coin Profile

Novara Calcio Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,117 coins.

Buying and Selling Novara Calcio Fan Token

