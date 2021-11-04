Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 6.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $184.81 and last traded at $183.01. 131,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,577,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by ($1.12). The firm had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 42,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $7,544,328.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,615 shares of company stock worth $38,889,628 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novavax by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after acquiring an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novavax by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after acquiring an additional 251,437 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Novavax by 137.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after acquiring an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novavax by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Novavax by 96.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after acquiring an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.