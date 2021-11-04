NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $923.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.97.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOW will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NOW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.