NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Announces Earnings Results

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NOW had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $923.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NOW stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,412 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.84% of NOW worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

