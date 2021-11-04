NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Announces Earnings Results

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NOW had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DNOW stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $923.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $11.98.
In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.
About NOW
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.