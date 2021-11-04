NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Shares Gap Down to $40.00

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $36.50. NRG Energy shares last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 35,926 shares changing hands.

NRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.