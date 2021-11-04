NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2021

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NSK had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSKY opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Earnings History for NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY)

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.