NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Releases Earnings Results

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NSK had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.62%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSKY opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

