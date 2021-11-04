Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 97,127 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $110.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.14. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

