Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.

NTR opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

