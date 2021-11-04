Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Mizuho

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NTR. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.93.
NTR opened at $68.22 on Thursday. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $73.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
