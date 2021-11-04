Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nutrien had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nutrien updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.850-$6.100 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.85-6.10 EPS.

NYSE:NTR opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Raymond James upped their target price on Nutrien from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.57.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

