Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years.

NYSE NAZ opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

