Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 105,265 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,265 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.16% of SPX worth $32,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 5,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after buying an additional 1,001,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPX by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 32,748 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

SPX stock opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. SPX Co. has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other SPX news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

