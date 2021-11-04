Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 49,262 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,685 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,262 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $29,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,860,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.65.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,134 shares of company stock worth $1,516,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $65.78 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

