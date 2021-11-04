Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,956 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $28,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 6,409.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $68.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $587.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

