Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 696,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $29,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

PPBI opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

