Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $29.75 Million Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,246 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.57% of The Wendy’s worth $29,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEN. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ WEN opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $493.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.32 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 307,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $7,364,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 over the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.23.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.