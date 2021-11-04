Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 29,326 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 696,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of The New York Times worth $30,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in The New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in The New York Times by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The New York Times by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE NYT opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.21 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

