Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 12,424 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,424 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.66% of Wingstop worth $31,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 554.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1,451.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $151.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 159.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.49 and a twelve month high of $187.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.30.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

