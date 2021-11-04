Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 469,141 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,300,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 469,141 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $30,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 195.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $246,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $114,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,375 shares of company stock worth $2,544,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

AMKR stock opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.71. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.