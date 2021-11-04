Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $31,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Driven Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 22.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56.
Several research firms have issued reports on DRVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.
In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Driven Brands Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
