Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,023,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Driven Brands were worth $31,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Driven Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Driven Brands by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Driven Brands by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Driven Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. 22.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 47.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRVN. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Driven Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

In related news, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 881,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $26,001,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal K. Aronson sold 12,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $354,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,296,115 shares of company stock worth $628,235,393. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

