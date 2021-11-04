Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NAN opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.88. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.69.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

