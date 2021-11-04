Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.63% of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

