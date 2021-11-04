Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.01.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
See Also: Capital Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.