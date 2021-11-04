Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund (NYSEARCA:JPI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1305 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of JPI stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Term Fund has a 12 month low of $22.16 and a 12 month high of $26.48.

