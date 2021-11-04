Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.60% from the stock’s previous close.

NVEI has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NVEI traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,088.

