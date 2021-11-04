nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.910-$1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.38 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.36 billion.nVent Electric also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.480 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric stock opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in nVent Electric stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.