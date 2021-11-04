Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CRA International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRAI. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 779.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 238,141 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 31.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

CRAI opened at $115.95 on Thursday. CRA International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. Equities research analysts expect that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total transaction of $690,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 3,913 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total value of $385,547.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,666. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

