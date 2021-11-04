Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Makes New $268,000 Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SUM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth about $187,000.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

Read More: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.