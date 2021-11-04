Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading Up 2.7%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.55 and last traded at $49.22. Approximately 32,930 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 20,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.09 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.