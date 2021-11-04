Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $239,000 Stock Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SM Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 698,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,623,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,615,000 after purchasing an additional 726,184 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,176,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,603,000 after purchasing an additional 706,525 shares during the period. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SM stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 5.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.93.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.89.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

