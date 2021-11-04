Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $249,000 Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Genpact by 449.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 284.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $100,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $250,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $50.40 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $52.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $988.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.