Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $235,000 Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $36.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.79. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.06.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. The business had revenue of $132.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. DA Davidson raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

