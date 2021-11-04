Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 849 Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 849 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,835,605 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,014,743,000 after buying an additional 77,043 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,192,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $581,783,000 after buying an additional 125,286 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,967,574 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $522,214,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,567,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $287.62 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $220.75 and a 52-week high of $296.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.44 and a 200-day moving average of $267.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

