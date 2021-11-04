Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 2,183 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.05.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $148.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.51. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.69 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

