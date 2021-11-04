Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 937 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,646,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,600 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,261,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $233.78 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $160.30 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.71.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

